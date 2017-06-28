Project manager jailed for stealing, attacking cabby and rioting

A taxi passenger stole $200 from an elderly cabby, before assaulting the 73-year-old man. Then, while out on bail less than a month later, the young man joined a group of strangers who were attacking another stranger, and kicked the victim twice in an incident outside a night club.

Yesterday, project manager Sakthi Velan Elangovan, 22, was sentenced to 15 months and three weeks' jail after pleading guilty to theft, causing hurt and rioting for the cases that happened last year.

Around 7am on Oct 22, he boarded a taxi and told driver Poo Ah Soon that he wanted to go to Parc Vera condominium in Hougang Street 32.

At the destination, he told Mr Poo that he had no cash on him and then passed him a discount card from a store, claiming it was an ez-link card and that it could be used to pay the fare.

Believing him, Mr Poo alighted and approached a nearby taxi for help as his own vehicle did not support payment by that card.

While Mr Poo was talking to the other driver, Sakthi opened the centre compartment of the taxi and stole $200 in cash. Mr Poo noticed the money missing when he returned.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Joshua Jeyaraj said: "He confronted the accused and recovered $150 from the accused's left pocket. The victim them took out his phone to take a photo of the accused.

"The accused then threw a punch towards the victim's lower chin using his right fist which connected with the victim and caused him bruising on his chin."

Nineteen days after the first incident, Sakthi was out on bail at St James Power Station when he spotted four people, including two Club Hollywood bouncers, raining blows on Mr Chue Eng Hwee, 26.

Sakthi, who was drunk, joined in the melee and kicked Mr Chue twice.