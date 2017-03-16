Property transaction changes not meant to impact retail investors

Last Friday, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, who is also the Second Minister for Finance, introduced legislative changes in Parliament aimed at treating residential property transactions on the same basis, whether the properties are transacted directly or through a transfer of equity interest in an entity holding residential properties.

Significant owners of residential property-holding entities will be subject to the usual stamp duties when they transfer equity interest in such entities, similar to what would happen if they were to buy or sell the properties directly.

In a press release, the Government reiterated that the intent was not to impact the ordinary buying and selling of shares in such entities by retail investors, where the entities are listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Currently, direct purchase of a residential property incurs buyer's stamp duty of 3 per cent. Depending on the buyer's citizenship, up to 15 per cent additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) is imposed.

But the buying of shares in a firm which owns the property incurs a share duty tax of only 0.2 per cent of the firm's net asset value.

The Government's move comes after several high-profile property transactions via transfer of shares.

Veteran banker Wee Cho Yaw made headlines in January for buying 45 unsold units at upmarket condominium The Nassim from CapitaLand for $411.6 million.

The deal was made through the purchase of a 100 per cent stake in Nassim Hill Realty, reported the Straits Times. - LINETTE HENG