Protester guilty of taking part in public assembly without permit

A district court yesterday convicted a serial protester who had repeatedly held solo demonstrations in Raffles Place.

Following a trial that started on Wednesday, District Judge Luke Tan found Yan Jun, 42, guilty of taking part in a public assembly without a permit.

He had demonstrated outside Raffles Place MRT station at around noon on Feb 22.

Yan was also convicted of behaving in a disorderly manner by repeatedly shouting at Station Inspector Juherman Zaiton when the police officer approached him that day.

The court heard that Yan refused to leave the area when told to do so.

He has a pending charge of refusing to answer questions to a public servant while in the Central Police Division lock-up at around 11am on Feb 26.

Yan told Judge Tan that he will not be pleading guilty to this charge.

Yesterday, the Singaporean stood in the dock facing the judge, in contrast to what he did the day before, when he stood with his back towards the judge.

Yan will be back in court on April 11. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB