PSC chairman Eddie Teo conferred top honour

Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Eddie Teo has set the ethos for Singapore's public service over the past decade, said a citation for the 70-year-old, who received a top national honour last night.

Mr Teo also championed the drive for greater diversity among scholarship recipients, it said, crediting him for his strategic input in areas ranging from intelligence and security to defence and diplomacy throughout a career in public service that spanned nearly 50 years.

For his "sustained and outstanding contributions", Mr Teo was conferred the Order of Nila Utama (First Class) by President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

The only recipient of the honour this year, he was one of 497 people who received National Day Awards from Madam Halimah at the Institute of Technical Education College Central in Ang Mo Kio.

Mr Teo, a President's Scholar, started his public service career with the Security and Intelligence Division in 1970.

He later headed the Internal Security Department, and was Permanent Secretary for Defence and Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

He was also Singapore's High Commissioner to Australia from 2006 to 2008 before being appointed to the PSC.

Only a small group of people have been conferred the Order of Nila Utama. They include former deputy prime minister Toh Chin Chye, Ambassador-at-Large Tommy Koh and Mr J.Y. Pillay, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY