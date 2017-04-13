Psychiatrist: 'Heavily-intoxicated victim could still have given consent'

She may have been heavily intoxicated but the woman at the centre of a rape and abduction trial could still have given consent, a forensic psychiatrist testifying for the defence told the High Court yesterday.

The woman was a 22-year-old intern working for a food and beverage company when she met Ong Soon Heng, 40, a friend of the company's owners.

She was at Zouk with colleagues and Ong when he allegedly plied her with drinks before driving her to his home in Hume Heights, and raping her in the early hours of July 24, 2014.

Dr Tommy Tan said she could still have agreed to sex despite consuming a lot of alcohol. Her judgment would have been impaired, and she would not have considered the consequences of going to bed with Ong while she had a boyfriend, Dr Tan said.

Ong had earlier testified that the woman wanted to go to his house. CCTV footage showed her throwing up, unable to stand, and having to be helped out of Zouk.

Ong agreed she may have passed out, but could still be roused. Wanting to ensure her safety, he took her to his place. They started kissing, and she did not reject him when they had sex, he said.