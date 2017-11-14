PUB to prepare checklist to prevent flooding

Staff at the Forum shopping centre demonstrating the setting up of the flood barrier.

Some 100 major construction sites will soon have a checklist from national water agency PUB that could prevent flash flooding ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

It will alert contractors to keep to approved drainage plans and practise good housekeeping and safety.

PUB will be rolling out the checklist starting next week.

It also recommends work sites take measures such as installing closed-circuit televisions to monitor construction works.

PUB will intensify checks at work sites to ensure public drains around them are unobstructed.

The efforts are, in part, to avoid a repeat of the flash floods in Upper Thomson on Christmas Eve last year.

PUB investigations showed contractor Sato Kogyo had, without informing PUB, constructed a temporary diversion drain that was under-sized at the Upper Thomson MRT station construction site. It led to flooding that cost businesses thousands of dollars.

At a briefing yesterday, PUB said it will focus more on construction sites that have major canals running through them.

Mr Choy Wai Kwong, chief engineer for drainage operations, said 28 sites have been identified.

PUB is also working with the Land Transport Authority to carry out checks on critical areas, such as road tunnels, vehicular underpasses and some MRT stations with flood protection barriers.