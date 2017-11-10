Public feedback sought on freelancers' concerns in the future economy

A tripartite workgroup formed in March to study the issues faced by self-employed persons (SEPs), or freelancers, is inviting feedback on what their top concerns will be in the future economy.

The group, comprising members from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress and the Singapore National Employers Federation, said it noted several concerns during their engagements with such workers. These include getting paid late, ineligibility for employment benefits and the uncertainty of finding sufficient work.

The group, which is aiming to gain a more in-depth understanding of the challenges they face, is seeking feedback on a consultation paper posted on the Reach website.

It defines them as people who operate their own trade or business. They include taxi drivers, property agents, private hire car drivers and private tutors.

A survey conducted by MOM in August last year, focusing on the 200,000 or so freelancers here, found that they have remained at about 8 per cent to 10 per cent of the workforce.

The group feels they may benefit from some enhanced protection from employers, noting that self-employment may become more prevalent in the future.

Members of the public can e-mail their feedback to mom-consultations@mom.gov.sg, with the title "Consultations on SEPs' Top Concerns in the Future Economy", by 6pm on Dec 22.

The group will then consolidate and publish a summary of the key comments received.