Public feedback on wage and job issues sought

The National Wages Council is seeking public feedback on wage and employment-related issues, ahead of the development of annual guidelines on these matters.

The council, which is chaired this year by the chairman of DBS Bank, Mr Peter Seah Lim Huat, will convene in April and May to develop the guidelines.

In its deliberations on wage recommendations, the council considers factors such as Singapore's economic performance and the domestic and global economic outlook, it said yesterday.

It also takes into account Singapore's economic competitiveness, labour market conditions, inflation and productivity growth.

The public is encouraged to share its views on what should be included in the annual wage recommendations, as well as on other employment-related issues.

Feedback received by April 11 will be considered by the council in its deliberations, it said.

Feedback can be directed to nwc_secretariat@mom.gov.sg or mailed to the National Wages Council, c/o Manpower Planning andPolicy Division at 18, Havelock Road #07-01, Singapore 059764. - TIFFANY FUMIKO TAY