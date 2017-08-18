Public, NParks guide baby turtles into the sea

She and her husband were taking a night stroll along East Coast Park on Wednesday when they spotted many baby sea turtles crawling towards a lamp post.

Mrs Cynthia Chia, 28, said she called the National Parks Board (NParks) immediately. It was about 10.30pm.

She told The New Paper: "We thought they were snails at first, but on closer look, we realised they were sea turtles.

"We saw eight or nine of them at first, but after searching for more than two hours in the grass patches, we found 32 in total."

Four other people assisted in the search, she added.

Dr Lena Chan, group director of National Biodiversity Centre at NParks, said the hawksbill turtle hatchlings were safely guided into the sea.

"(It was done so) with the help of members of the public and also in consultation with the Marine Turtle Working Group," she said.

Mrs Chia said: "The sea turtles may have come here to lay eggs, but there was no sanctuary to house them. We are thankful for NParks' prompt response."

Tips on what to do and not do:

When a turtle is sighted, call the NParks helpline at 1800-471-7300, keep your distance and speak softly. Touching it may scare or provoke it.

One should not handle the eggs as that might damage them.

For more, refer to www.nparks.gov.sg/gardens-parks-and-nature/dos-and-donts/animal-advisories/hawksbill-turtle