Public trust crucial in ensuring good police work, says Minister

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam being handed a police smartphone by a robot at the Singapore Police Force's workplan seminar.

Police officers must be confident in discharging their duties and not get sidetracked by the "vocal minority", Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

Addressing about 1,000 officers at the annual Singapore Police Force workplan seminar, he said it was the Government's job to propose legislation and make the necessary arrangements.

"You just do yours, and you will get the full support," he said in reassuring the officers that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the police force would stand by them.

And if things go wrong operationally, the minister will be accountable and responsible to the public, he said.

There has to be internal accountability as well, to ensure mistakes are not repeated.

"The services need to know that very clearly. So that you can go about your work confidently, do your duty, have faith and trust in the system," said Mr Shanmugam.

"Leave the rest to us, and be assured that we will answer the questions and shield you from political attacks."

As an example, the minister cited the 2016 suicide of 14-year-old Benjamin Lim after being questioned by police in a case of outrage of modesty.

After concerns were raised about the handling of young suspects, Mr Shanmugam said in his ministerial statement in Parliament that he accepted responsibility for the protocols in place, and that police officers should not be attacked.

A subsequent MHA review found existing processes were sound and suggested adjustments to improve coordination among agencies.

In April last year, the Appropriate Adult Scheme for Young Suspects was introduced to allow young suspects to be accompanied by independent volunteers during police interviews.

Referencing the Public Order and Safety (Special Powers) Bill that was passed earlier this year to give police expanded powers in tackling terror attacks, Mr Shanmugam noted that a small but vocal minority is increasingly opposing new legislation.

"(If) you looked online during the period when we had the legislation in gestation, it would have created the feeling that there was a lot of opposition to it and we were doing something that was terrible," he said.

SUPPORT

But this should not distract the Government "if we believe that it is right and if we believe that majority sentiment is with us", he said in revealing that a survey by government feedback unit Reach had shown 82 per cent of 1,038 people polled supported the Act.

Mr Shanmugam said the enhanced police powers under the new legislation, which will replace the Public Order (Preservation) Act enacted in 1958, would not have been possible in many countries.

"I believed it was doable in Singapore because people trust the police that they will exercise their powers responsibly, and we need those powers to deal with the situations that are evolving," he said.

"You cannot deal with the new threats with legislation that is outdated."

The importance of public confidence and trust in the police is not to be underestimated, said Mr Shanmugam, citing incidents in the US and the UK that led to breakdowns in trust between the police and the public.

He also talked about the use of technology and protocols to instil public confidence in the police.

An example is the camera worn by officers, introduced in 2015, which enhances accountability because the public knows any interactions with the officer will be recorded.

Noting Singapore's low crime rate, Mr Shanmugam added: "Without public trust, everything else becomes much, much more difficult."