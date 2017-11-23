Punggol Polyclinic a one-stop location for patients

Punggol residents will soon have a new four-storey polyclinic in their midst.

Punggol Polyclinic, part of the SingHealth Polyclinics (SHP) network, will open tomorrow at Oasis Terraces.

It will be Singapore's 19th polyclinic and the 10th under the SHP network.

Located next to Oasis LRT station at 681, Punggol Drive, the key services offered at the facility include outpatient medical care and treatment for chronic and acute conditions, women health services such as screening for cervical and breast cancer, child health services, immunisation and development assessment.

X-ray, physiotherapy and podiatry services will also be offered, making it a convenient one-stop location for patients' various medical needs.

The new polyclinic is age-friendly, with features such as lifts, and ramps for wheelchair users.

Punggol Polyclinic will work closely with the upcoming Sengkang General and Community Hospitals, general practitioners and other community service providers to care for residents.

Before visiting, patients should make appointments through the appointment system (6643-6969) to reduce the waiting time.

First-time visitors have to take a queue ticket at the level 3 self-service kiosk to register at the counter.

More information can be found on the SHP website at polyclinic.singhealth.com.sg from tomorrow.