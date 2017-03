Eleven puppies were found in the modified fuel tank of a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint. Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers found the puppies at about 9pm on Thursday, after they directed the car, driven by a lone 43-year-old Malaysian, for further checks, according to a joint news release by ICA and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority yesterday. Investigations are ongoing.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES TODAY