Puppy found without tail in suspected abuse case

A puppy was found along Pasir Ris Farmway on Friday (April 21) with its tail apparently missing , in what is a suspected abuse case.

Mr Sam Chan, a 48-year-old dog trainer, posted photos and a video on Facebook on Friday showing the puppy, with its tail missing.

The post was shared more than 3,600 times.“I don’t know who will do this, those perverts,” he told The Straits Times in Mandarin on Saturday (April 22).

He said a feeder had found the puppy along Pasir Ris Farmway on April, and it is now at the vet.

It will be put up for rehoming at Mutts and Mittens, a pet shop that also boards and rehomes animals.

Mr Chan, who has worked there for six to seven years, said he thinks it could be abuse as the tail was cut very cleanly and was unlikely to be accidental.

Mr Derrick Tan, president of dog rescue group Voices for Animals, told ST that the puppy’s wound was surrounded by maggots

He said: “We are unsure if it was cut off, or someone had tied a rubber band around it. “It could be abuse as it is a very clean cut."

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) is investigating the case.

