Pushing for more diabetes awareness

Fuad Al-Hakim says the Big Walk's connection to the National Steps Challenge is a good way to encourage families to have healthy lifestyles.

Health is never far from Fuad Al-Hakim's mind.

This year, Fuad, 27, the winner of Manhunt Singapore 2015, has been busy focusing on boosting awareness for the Wolfxblack Fitness Instagram page.

He said: "I want the page to motivate and encourage people to be more focused towards achieving their goals. "

Fuad, who is represented by Beam Artistes, said: "I took part in the Big Walk last year and I enjoyed meeting new people and families.

"I hope to see more people and more familiar faces this year, and every year too."

He felt that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's emphasis on health and diabetes during his National Day Rally speech this year was timely.

WHEN Sunday, Nov 26, 7am WHERE Starts at National Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub WALK PACK COLLECTION If you have not collected your Walk Pack, you have until Nov 23 (Monday to Friday, 11am to 6pm) to do so ADDRESS 2 ConnectT@TS, 2, Pereira Road, #06-01, Singapore 368024 NEAREST MRT STATION TO COLLECTION POINT Tai Seng

He said the connection to the National Steps Challenge was a good way to encourage families to do the Big Walk together and have healthy lifestyles too.

Said Fuad: "Diabetes is one of the most common health problems in Singapore.

"Many people suffer from diabetes in Singapore, including my mother.

"Mr Lee's speech could help raise more awareness about it."