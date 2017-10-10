Putting her best  sporting foot forward

Amelia Han (right, with her mother Madam Dawn Teo) will be taking part in her second Big Walk next month.

Nothing will stop Amelia Han, 12, from living life to the fullest.

Not even being hit by a second health condition - scoliosis - last year. As a result, her left leg is 2cm shorter than her right. Amelia was also born with a congenital heart disease.

Madam Dawn Teo, 47, said her youngest daughter, is fit and ready for the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017.

Amelia has been preparing for it for some time, only stopping for the PSLE.

Said Madam Teo: "She did yoga and went for swimming classes.

"We also walk round Bedok Reservoir as a family once a week, (covering) a distance of about 4km."

She and her husband, Mr Harry Han, 49, have two other daughters.

Madam Teo added: "Amelia just has to keep well hydrated, wear well-fitting shoes with good ankle support and height aids to correct the imbalance between her legs (for the Big Walk)."

It will be the Primary 6 student's second time doing the walk. Amelia first took part in the Big Walk 2014 when she was nine, with her parents and sisters.

Last Friday, the beneficiary of Club Rainbow (Singapore) and her mother did some stretching exercises at the dance studio in the Sports Hub Gym in Kallang.

They also jogged along the 888m running track at the 100Plus Promenade, one of the free community facilities at the Sports Hub.

The Sports Hub Gym is on Level 2 of the OCBC Arena and boasts the latest equipment. It also offers fitness classes such as Zumba, Pilates, Kardio Kickboxing, Bounce Dance Fit, and Piloxing.

There are also dance lessons for children conducted at the dance studio.

The OCBC Arena has six indoor sport halls, designed for multi-purpose usage - including elite athlete training and public usage.

The 100Plus Promenade is Singapore's largest fully sheltered civic space.

Circling the National Stadium, its innovative design features an elevated platform that provides views of the city and acts as a central connector to all the major facilities within the Singapore Sports Hub complex.