Pyongyang has plutonium for 10 nuclear bombs: Seoul

SEOUL North Korea now has enough plutonium to make 10 nuclear bombs, South Korea said yesterday, a week after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it was close to test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The isolated communist state is thought to be planning a nuclear push this year as it seeks to develop a weapons system capable of hitting the US mainland.

Seoul's defence ministry said Pyongyang is believed to have about 50kg of weapons-grade plutonium - enough to make about 10 weapons - as of last month, up from 40kg eight years earlier.

North Korea also has a "considerable" ability to produce weapons based on highly-enriched uranium, Seoul said.