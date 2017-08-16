QR codes to help NSFs get the right jobs

Full-time national servicemen registering for the Enhanced Career and Education Fair at the Lifelong Learning Institute yesterday.

When full-time national servicemen (NSFs) awaiting their operationally ready dateapplied for jobs at this fair, they did not need to fill up forms at each booth.

They had personalised QR codes which let employers see what their educational qualifications and skill sets are.

This was one of the highlights at the Enhanced Career and Education Fair (ECEF), a one-day event held yesterday at the Lifelong Learning Institute.

Its aim was to provide employment and education opportunities to NSFs who are about to complete their national service.

About 2,000 jobs from 30 employers across nine industries were offered. There were also 18 educational institutes on-site.

Another 6,000 jobs from the Job Bank will be available until Aug 29 on a customised virtual platform, available only to NSFs who registered for this fair.

Corporal Prateep Naidu said he found this online database useful. The 22-year-old, who is in the army, will finish his service in October. He said: "You can just apply with your resume online, I find that quite flexible. I don't have to be there in person to apply."

NSFs were asked to register online one month before the fair and indicate their preferred industries, previous course of study, job interests and salary expectations.

A list of employers was then drawn up by organisers to match their preferences.

So when you have close contact with the companies, when you know where the industry is moving, then you also know the shape of jobs that are to come. Second Manpower Minister Josephine Teo

Industries present included hospitality, aviation and infocomm and technology.

For the first time at the ECEF, NSFs were separated into two groups, based on whether they want to work or study after their ORD.

They were given a personalised QR code on a lanyard, with their essential information and contact details, which could be accessed by prospective employers.

CSE Global, which had also set up booths at the previous ECEF in May, was looking to fill 28 vacancies.

Its group head of human resources and administration, Miss Pauline Loo, commended the use of the QR code.

She said: "This reduces the need for us to spend time recording their details.

"For this round, we actually spend more time talking with them and understanding their career aspiration and whether they are suitable in the roles for our company."

The ECEF is organised by Workforce Singapore (WSG), the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Some 4,000 NSFs from the army, police and civil defence were expected to attended.

Second Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, who was the guest of honour, told reporters NSFs were part of the 25,000 people who approach WSG each year to find jobs.

She said: "Because they have been concentrating on national service for the last two years, they may need a little bit more help in order to get updated on the latest employment trends and also to get tips on career development."