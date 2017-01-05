Raffles Country Club to make way for new rail lines

In golfing terms, businessman Low Yi Cheng, 47, was hit with a double bogey yesterday.

The avid golfer got a sense of deja vu when he found out that Raffles Country Club (RCC), which he had joined last month for $33,000, has been acquired by the Government.

In a joint statement yesterday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) announced that RCC site will be handed over to the Government by July 31 next year.

The 143 ha of land will be used for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR), Cross Island Line's Western depot and other transport-related needs.

It will be the second time Mr Low will lose his golf course.

He had turned to RCC after his previous club, the 67ha Jurong Country Club (JCC), was vacated to make space for the Singapore terminus of the HSR last November.

Like many of the 2,600 RCC members, he had thought only a portion of the club, which has two 18-hole golf courses, would be acquired by the Government.

The club, which opened its doors in 1988, had put renovation plans on hold over the past few years pending the Government's announcement, according to several members.

Mr Low said: "JCC was like a second home, and I couldn't get over the loss, and now I am dealt another blow.

"But life goes on, I am just going to enjoy the next 1½ years at RCC."

He said he would "tentatively" get $44,500 as compensation from JCC and is concerned about the payout from RCC.

Businessman Edwin Pereira, 32, who was a member of JCC, and holds membership to RCC, is also upset.

He grew up at JCC, and his father transferred his RCC membership to him in 2014.

OTHER CLUBS

Mr Pereira, who is considering two other clubs, said: "I am going to put in between $40,000 and $60,000, and I don't want to make the wrong choice.

"Now that two clubs are closed, there will be an increase in demand for club memberships.

"But there is also an increase in fear that your country club might close down."

In a press conference at LTA's Hampshire Road office yesterday, SLA chief executive officer Tan Boon Khai stressed that golf courses were not being targeted for land acquisitions.

But he said that development plans here are taken into consideration when they review the lease of golf clubs.

The fate of the RCC employees, who found out only yesterday that they would possibly lose their jobs, is also uncertain.

Mr Desmond Choo, executive secretary of the Attraction, Resorts & Entertainment Union, assured them in a Facebook post that they would be fairly compensated.

Compensation to RCC will be based on market value for the acquired land at the date of acquisition yesterday.

It is still unclear how RCC will compensate its members.

The club did not respond to TNP's queries at presstime.

RCC member John Mo, 52, who paid $45,000 for a membership in 1998, is also concerned about the payout and is not sure if he will invest in another golf club.

The engineer added: "I was just telling my wife that I want to play more actively this year.

"But what to do, it is the Government's policy for the long-term development of our country."