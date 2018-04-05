Raffles Place protester in court for same offence again

Less than a year after he was sent to jail for offences including holding a solo demonstration in Raffles Place, a Singaporean man was back in court yesterday for allegedly conducting a similar protest at the same spot in February this year.

Yan Jun, 42, is accused of taking part in a public assembly without a permit outside Raffles Place MRT station at around noon on Feb 22.

The court heard that, when confronted, he allegedly behaved in a disorderly manner by repeatedly shouting at Station Inspector Juherman Zaiton.

He is also accused of refusing to leave the area when told do so.

BACK TO THE JUDGE

Yan stood in the dock with his back facing District Judge Luke Tan on the first day of the trial yesterday.

He refused to acknowledge many of the judge's questions and remained standing while prosecution witnesses gave their testimonies.

Station Insp Juherman told Judge Tan that he went to Raffles Place with his colleague, Inspector Siaw Kah Swee, on Feb 22 and saw Yan holding a public assembly there.

A video taken from SI Juherman's body camera was played in court and it showed Yan holding a placard in each hand while addressing the lunchtime crowd.

One of them bore a message directed at Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Justice Chao Hick Tin. It stated: "PM Lee and Justice Chao: resign over the Terrex conspiracy."

The other placard in Yan's possession read: "The opposition: prove yourself."

The video showed Station Insp Juherman asking Yan to leave the vicinity.

The officer also tried to give him a piece of paper called a "move on direction", which contained a written warning stating that offenders who disobey the law under the Public Order Act can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $20,000.

Yan refused to take the document and told the officers: "It's not the first time I protest here. Arrest me."

Yan, who was unrepresented, also took the stand yesterday. When Judge Tan asked him to testify, he replied: "My defence is police corruption."

Judge Tan then told Yan to stop when he repeatedly failed to address the incidents connected to his current charges.

Deputy Public Prosecutor G. Kannan told the court that he will be giving his submissions today .