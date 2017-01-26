Rainfall this month tops last year’s highest level

The Meteorological Service Singapore told The New Paper yesterday that the highest rainfall levels in Singapore this month were recorded on Jan 23 at Kallang (106mm), Buona Vista (105mm) and Queenstown (100.8mm).

This is compared to the highest level recorded on Jan 22 last year, in Buona Vista (72.4mm).

The wet weather this month has caused flash floods in Singapore but has improved water levels at the Linggiu Reservoir in Johor, from 20 per cent last October, to 30.8 per cent yesterday, said the PUB.

The level of the reservoir, which is Singapore's main source of water in Malaysia, is up from the 27.5 per cent a week ago and is a marked improvement from the historic low of 20 per cent recorded last October.

Floods wreak havoc in Malaysia