On raising independent kids
Clinical psychologist Carol Balhetchet offers five tips on raising independent kids:
- Tough love is to be kind and firm. To be kind is to understand the child's needs, and make sure he is safe and comfortable in his social environment. But be firm - be assertive that the child needs to be independent. For example, let him carry his school bag himself.
- Be there for your child. Parents do not need to be physically present all the time, but make sure to provide the emotional support the child needs. If he feels unsafe, be sure to address the issue.
- Give your child undivided attention. For instance, spend time talking over dinner.
- Listen to your child. Don't keep preaching, advising or nagging, as he may rebel when he gets older.
- Help your child be more independent, because one day, he will have to take responsibility for his own actions. So do it while you are around to help and correct him.