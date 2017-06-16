Ramadan gift from retailer

“Hari Raya is coming and now I will be able to bake cakes for the festive season.” — Madam Leha Mohamed (above)

Mr Ben Tan (in blue) and Mr Shamsul Kamar (in pink) at the home of Madam Jamilah Kasmani (not in picture), with some of her family members.

The family could not afford a washing machine, so she would take two hours to wash her laundry, by hand, once a week.

But now cleaner Jamilah Kasmani, 49, can take a breather.

Yesterday, Courts Singapore gave an electric oven, washing machine and induction cooker to her family as part of the company's corporate social responsibility programme.

Madam Jamilah told The New Paper: "It was very tiring to have to wash the laundry by hand. The washing machine will definitely be of great help to me."

Her daughter Nurulashikin Zahari, 28, a receptionist, said the family was overjoyed by the gifts.

She said: "I don't have to worry so much about my mother having to do the laundry by hand anymore."

To mark the month of Ramadan, Courts gave away more than $20,000 worth of furniture, as well as household and electronic appliances, to 20 low-income Muslim families, as part of its Courts Home Delivery Corporate Social Responsibility 2017 Programme run in partnership with North East Community Development Council (CDC) and non-profit organisation Hira society.

Courts employees volunteered to personally hand-deliver the furniture and appliances to nine of the families and also hosted an iftar at Kaki Bukit Community Centre with more than 60 members from the beneficiary families yesterday evening.

Another beneficiary, Madam Leha Mohamed, 49, a part-time babysitter, received an electric oven, sofa and wardrobe.

The single mother said: "I was so excited to receive the furniture and appliances that I could not sleep the night before. Hari Raya is coming and now I will be able to bake cakes for the festive season."

Mr Ben Tan, country chief executive officer of Courts Singapore, said: "Courts Singapore is honoured to give back to the local community who have supported us over the years, as community giving is ingrained deeply in our DNA." Mr Shamsul Kamar, vice-chairman of North East CDC and advisor to Aljunied GRC Grassroots Organisations, said: "The spirit of Ramadan is truly appreciated by our residents today." Mr Rasman Saridin, founder of Hira Society, which helps former drug convicts and their families, said: "We believe that Courts' kind sponsorship of household furniture and appliances will definitely have a direct impact on the overall Hari Raya experience for these low-income families."