Rare hybrid orchid created

A rare gem has emerged from the hundreds of new orchid specimens Singapore is famed for creating.

A botanist team at Gardens by the Bay has created their first hybrid that can bloom in both warmer and cooler climates.

The effort to breed the purple blossom - a labour of love that took five years - finally bore fruit last month.

Orchids grow in specific temperature ranges and cannot thrive outside of these. But visitors to Gardens by the Bay will be able to see Dendrobium Kiat Tan - with its ability to flower between 18 to 24 deg C - both inside the chilled Cloud Forest and the warm pavements outside.

It lasts between five and seven days outdoors and between seven and nine indoors. - THE STRAITS TIMES

