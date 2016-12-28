Reader calls about worst accident he has ever seen

He was taking his friend to work when he saw the aftermath of the horrific accident on the Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Dec 19.

It happened before the underpass leading to the Tuas Checkpoint, after a silver Mercedes-Benz travelling against traffic slammed into several vehicles, killing one person and injuring five others.The TNP reader, who wanted to be known only as Mr Glenn, described it as the worst accident he has ever seen.

That was why he called The New Paper hotline.

On Dec 20, the police said a 53-year-old man had been charged with causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Mr Glenn, 45, has been a loyal TNP reader for 25 years.

He is a ship chandler, and deals with supplies and equipment for ships and boats.

Another report published on Dec 20 was also the result of a tip-off from a member of the public.

The reader told TNP about an eight-year-old's death.

The girl, who collapsed at home, was pronounced dead at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

DIED

She died of suspected cardiac arrest, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

