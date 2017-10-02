Reader shares story about  69-year-old provision shop

On Sept 24, loyal customers shook hands with Mr Wong Ah Cai, bidding farewell to Lian Seng Dept Store & Provision Shop in Block 678, Hougang Avenue 8, on its last day of business.

After 69 years of running the family business that originated on Pulau Tekong, Mr Wong, 80, closed shop.

Five days before the closure, loyal customerSim Hui Hwang e-mailed The New Paper about the shop.

She said: "I felt it was my duty to let people know their story.

"They are a family of good people so it feels like a waste. People might be surprised the business began in Tekong and how it carried on from there."

TNP published the article on Sept 23.

Another reader, Mr Sum Kam Weng, contacted TNP last Wednesday afternoon regarding the potentialcollective sale of Ridgewood Condominium in District 10. TNP published the report the day after.

