Recent smart condo launches

At iNz Residence, a 497-unit project in Choa Chu Kang, residents will be able to control appliances through an app.

iNz Residence

Choa Chu Kang

In a collaboration with Singtel, all units in this 497-unit executive condominium development will be ready-fitted with 1 Gbps fibre broadband.

Singtel will also provide free Internet for a year to residents and provide Wi-Fi services in common areas such as the gym and poolside.

Residents can also choose from various packages to include different smart appliances, including washing machines, lighting and air-conditioners, that can be controlled remotely through an app.

Grandeur Park

Tanah Merah

All main doors of this 720-unit development are equipped with state-of-the-art Yale biometric digital lock sets which can be remotely controlled via mobile devices.

All units also come complete with motion detector cameras.