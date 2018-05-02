Reckless riders face stiff fine, jail as new law on PMDs kicks in

Speedsters and reckless riders on bicycles, e-scooters or other personal mobility devices (PMDs) now face stiff fines and even jail time.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday that it is exercising its powers with immediate effect against those who fail to stop speeding or observe regulations set out in the Active Mobility Act that has kicked in.

Its powers regulate the use of bicycles, PMDs and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) on footpaths, shared cycling paths and roads, as well as their sales, its statement added.

The new law spells out where the devices may be used and how fast they can go.

For example, PABs are not allowed on footpaths while e-scooters cannot go on public roads.

The speed limits are 15kmh on footpaths and 25kmh on park connectors and shared paths.

First-time offenders who flout the rules may be fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to three months, or both.

Repeat offenders may have their fine and jail term doubled.

The new law also sets limits on the size and speed of the devices on public paths.

These cannot weigh more than 20kg each and must have their speeds capped at 25kmh. Those who use devices that flout these rules can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to three months, or both.

In the case of hit-and-run accidents, those who do not stop to help victims face a maximum fine of $3,000 or a jail term of up to one year, or both.

Those who refuse to give their particulars or lie to LTA enforcement officers face a higher maximum fine of $5,000, in addition to the maximum one-year jail term.

The new law also targets vendors of non-compliant devices. Those caught selling them may be fined up to $5,000 and jailed up to three months, or both.

The Active Mobility Act was passed by Parliament in January last year.

After the Act was passed, the Government kept mum on when it would take effect.

Early last month, a government panel, formed in 2015 to develop a set of rules governing the use of footpaths and cycling paths, was still gathering public feedback on how cyclists and PMD users should behave on footpaths and in crowded areas, including whether they should ride more slowly than the recommended top speed of 15kmh that has now become law.

The LTA's surprise announcement yesterday came on the back of the rising problem of reckless riders as PMDs become more popular.