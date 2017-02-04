Recommendations to sustain Singapore's hawker culture

Sustain the hawker trade and support new entrants through:

Training opportunities and pathways for hawkers

Incubation stall programmes for aspiring hawkers to experience the trade

One-stop information and service centre for trade-related inquiries

Enhancing the profile of the trade by sharing inspiring stories of hawkers

Improve productivity in hawker centres through:

Centre-level initiatives, such as centralised dishwashing and bulk purchasing of ingredients

Stall-level productive equipment for certain tasks, such as cutting chilli

Improve vibrancy of hawker centres and enhance them as social spaces through:

Regular organised activities by community groups for patrons

Improved amenities, such as Wi-Fi and child-friendly spaces

Ensuring a variety of food

Promote graciousness through: