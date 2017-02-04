Recommendations to sustain Singapore's hawker culture
Sustain the hawker trade and support new entrants through:
- Training opportunities and pathways for hawkers
- Incubation stall programmes for aspiring hawkers to experience the trade
- One-stop information and service centre for trade-related inquiries
- Enhancing the profile of the trade by sharing inspiring stories of hawkers
Improve productivity in hawker centres through:
- Centre-level initiatives, such as centralised dishwashing and bulk purchasing of ingredients
- Stall-level productive equipment for certain tasks, such as cutting chilli
Improve vibrancy of hawker centres and enhance them as social spaces through:
- Regular organised activities by community groups for patrons
- Improved amenities, such as Wi-Fi and child-friendly spaces
- Ensuring a variety of food
Promote graciousness through:
- Improving tray return facilities to foster a tray return culture
- Encouraging considerate behaviour, such as the sharing of tables