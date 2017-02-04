Singapore

Recommendations to sustain Singapore's hawker culture

Feb 04, 2017 06:00 am

Sustain the hawker trade and support new entrants through:

  • Training opportunities and pathways for hawkers
  • Incubation stall programmes for aspiring hawkers to experience the trade
  • One-stop information and service centre for trade-related inquiries
  • Enhancing the profile of the trade by sharing inspiring stories of hawkers

Improve productivity in hawker centres through:

  • Centre-level initiatives, such as centralised dishwashing and bulk purchasing of ingredients
  • Stall-level productive equipment for certain tasks, such as cutting chilli

Improve vibrancy of hawker centres and enhance them as social spaces through:

  • Regular organised activities by community groups for patrons
  • Improved amenities, such as Wi-Fi and child-friendly spaces
  • Ensuring a variety of food

Promote graciousness through:

  • Improving tray return facilities to foster a tray return culture
  • Encouraging considerate behaviour, such as the sharing of tables
hawkerNATIONAL ENVIRONMENT AGENCYSingapore