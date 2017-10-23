Record amount raised  at Safra's Swim for Hope

Eye doctor Quah Boon Long, 54, won the open category at Safra's Swim for Hope charity drive with 1,500 laps.

For three days, eye doctor Quah Boon Long swam till his arms and legs burned with fatigue.

He had a target: 1,500 laps.

Yesterday, the 54-year-old hit his mark and topped the open category - where individuals can swim any number of laps - at Safra's Swim for Hope charity drive.

The three-day event involved more than 2,000 swimmers doing laps at five Safra clubhouses.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin was the guest of honour at the event in Tampines, which ended yesterday.

This year, 210,901 laps were swum, and $155,372 raised - the most since the event started in 2011.

The funds raised will be distributed equally among four beneficiaries: Aquatics Heart and Hope, Singapore Disability Sports Council, Rainbow Centre Singapore and Singapore Armed Forces Care Fund.

The funds were raised through registration fees, sponsorship, sale of merchandise, general donations and donations from companies. It was pegged to the number of laps swum as well.

Participants were mainly operationally ready national servicemen and their families.

- THE STRAITS TIMES

