Recycle e-waste via mail or bins at post offices, Singtel outlets

Consumers can now recycle their unwanted electronics by mailing them for free, or by placing them in bins at several post offices and Singtel outlets.

Launched yesterday in conjunction with World Environment Day, the nationwide programme, named ReCYCLE, is organised by Singapore Post (SingPost) and Singtel.

Those who want to dispose of their electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, routers, cables and chargers can throw them into recycling bins at certain Singtel shops or exclusive retailer outlets, and post offices.

The full list of outlets can be found at the ReCYCLE website. Consumers can also pick up a special ReCYCLE envelope at any Singtel shop or exclusive retailer outlet and post office, and mail their items at no charge.

The programme aims to reduce the amount of electronic waste by recycling them.

Other organisations also have their own recycling schemes.

Telco StarHub has, over the past three years, worked with delivery firm DHL and recycler TES-AMM under the REcycling Nation's Electronic Waste (Renew) programme.

The National Environment Agency estimates that Singapore produces 60,000 tonnes of electronic waste each year - as heavy as 220 Airbus A-380 planes.