Redas calls for review on property taxes in Budget

The Real Estate Developers' Association of Singapore (Redas) has called for a review of property tax policies for the upcoming Budget.

Redas is also asking the Government to improve transparency in the property valuation process, as well as reduce business costs and regulatory fees, its president Augustine Tan said yesterday.

These proposals are aimed at helping firms contain costs and ensuring business sustainability.

"Negative sentiments can weigh heavily on the property market should there be a confluence of recessionary factors and destabilising events.

"This will, in turn, adversely affect Singapore's economy," Mr Tan said.

Redas did not lobby for the lifting of property cooling measures in its wish list for the Feb 20 Budget but instead focused on property tax issues.

Among them are a call for a reduction in property tax for vacant private land; tax exemption on land under development and buildings undergoing renovation; and tax concession for vacant properties.

Market watchers said the property tax exemption on land slated for, or under, development could help reduce costs and risks for developers.

Chesterton Singapore managing director Donald Han said: "Some developers may be unable to launch their project right away due to an uncompetitive price point. The tax exemption will help them to lower holding cost."

Redas is also pushing for special training grants to enhance maintenance skills and technical expertise among engineers and technicians.

Although new private homes sales have improved slightly last year, Mr Tan cautioned that it is too early to conclude that a market recovery is in sight.

"With the weakened labour market, slower growth in employment and earnings, declining population growth, coupled with the prospect of rising interest rates, the current slowdown is expected to continue into 2017," he said.