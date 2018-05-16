RedMart lorry driver hurt in Holland Road accident

It is believed that the vehicle skidded after the driver lost control of it.

A 37-year-old lorry driver from online supermarket RedMart suffered minor injuries after his vehicle flipped on its side near Holland Village on Monday.

The police said they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Holland Road and Belmont Road at about 7.30am.

The driver was taken to National University Hospital.

It is believed that the vehicle skidded after the driver lost control of it.

The impact of the accident left a dent on the central road divider.

The Straits Times understands the lorry driver has been discharged from hospital.

Police are investigating. - NG HUIWEN