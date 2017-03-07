Relief teacher used Hokkien vulgarity twice on student

In a YouTube video uploaded on Sunday, a relief teacher from a secondary school in the north was filmed using a Hokkien expletive twice on a student.

The video comprised two Snapchat clips, the first which showed the student uttering the expletive at the woman teacher, who in turn repeated it twice.

In the second clip, the teacher is heard yelling "look at you" repeatedly, while gesturing aggressively at the girl.

Other students in the classroom appeared amused and were laughing.

In a WhatsApp chat between the student and Popo AsphyxiatesPanda, the YouTube user who uploaded the video, she claimed that the teacher had hit her hand and pushed her shoulder.

The student also admitted that she had pushed the teacher in retaliation and used the vulgarity on her.

In the same chat, she said her classmate, who had shot the video, was caught by the teacher and told to delete the clips.

"She deleted but iPhone can retrieve back from bin," she added.

GETTING INTO TROUBLE

The student also repeatedly told Popo AsphyxiatesPanda not to upload the video, for fear of affecting the school and getting into trouble.

A spokesman for the secondary school told The New Paper the incident occurred on Feb 27, when the class was being supervised by a "young untrained relief teacher".

He said: "The relief teacher is no longer engaged by the school."

The school has also counselled and "advised both the student and the relief teacher regarding appropriate classroom behaviour", said the spokesman.

"Both of them have regretted their actions and are apologetic."

He added that the school is providing the necessary support to the affected students in the class and are working closely with their parents.