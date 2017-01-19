Religious rehab group evolving to counter new threats

More than two years ago, when the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) was still a budding threat, President Tony Tan Keng Yam launched the Religious Rehabilitation Group's (RRG) latest effort to counter radical ideology: a resource and counselling centre in Khadijah Mosque in Geylang.

When he returned yesterday, he found new panels had been put up to explain what ISIS stands for and its flawed ideology.

Dr Tan learned of the many new ways the RRG has moved to counter the evolving threat of terrorism, from a helpline introduced in 2015 to a mobile app launched last year.