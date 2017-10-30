Reliving Big Walk memories

Mr M. G. Nilanga showing a photo of him with his dad at the Big Walk in 1997.

He first took part in the Big Walk when he was just 10 years old.

Mr M. G. Nilanga, 30, a systems engineer, told The New Paper: "I took part in my first Big Walk in 1997 when I was in Primary 4. My father, who is now 67, was also a participant.

"The most memorable moments about the Big Walks at the National Stadium was looking at the Gurkhas who were about to complete the Walk, when I was only at the halfway mark. But they also motivated me to persevere."

Since then, he has taken part in other Big Walks - in 2001, 2002 and the SG50 Jubilee Big Walk 2015.

In 1997 and 2001, Mr Nilanga took part in the competitive category.

He had to stop participating in the competitive category after 2001 due to medical reasons.

Mr Nilanga said: "During the days when the Big Walks had competitive segments, my father and I always took part together. My mother, who is now 58, took part in one or two Big Walks in the fun walk categories."

This year, his mother will be at the event with him as the National Steps Challenge The New Paper Big Walk 2017 returns to the National Stadium.

Mr Nilanga said: "My mother will be watching me take part. As the National Stadium is where I started taking part in competitive Big Walks, I wanted her to be at the event so that she could relive those memories with me."

INAUGURAL

Senior project manager Kong Chow Wah, 56, took part in the inaugural The New Paper Big Walk in 1991.

He said: "In 1991, when I was 30, I read about the Big Walk in the newspaper and decided to sign up. I took part alone then.

"Back then, there were hardly any booths or post-event activities unlike now.

"Not many photographs were taken of the walkers, so I don't have any photographs from that Big Walk, but I still have my certificate of participation."

This year, his wife, who is in her 50s and works in an architectural firm, will join him at the Big Walk. They sometimes take part in races together, and attended the SG50 Jubilee Big Walk 2015 and The New Paper Courts Big Walk last year.