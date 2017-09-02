Reliving 'good old days' during Hari Raya Haji at kampung mosque

Muslims gathering for the morning prayer session during Hari Raya Haji at the Masjid Petempatan Melayu in Sembawang.

For 57-year-old Mohammad Ikhsan, who works in the Singapore Civil Defence Force, Hari Raya Haji yesterday held more meaning than usual.

It was a time for him not just to reflect and pray but also to gather with old friends again at a mosque where they grew up.

The Masjid Petempatan Melayu in Sembawang, built in the 1960s, is among the last kampung mosques in Singapore.

This is where Mr Ikhsan and his friends played as children.

"Those were the good old days," he said. He and his friends were among 850 congregants at the mosque yesterday celebrating Hari Raya Haji.

Muslims observe it with prayers and sacrificial slaughter of livestock, or korban.

Masjid Petempatan Melayu is one of 25 korban centres this year.