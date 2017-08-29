Remains of all 10 sailors recovered

The bodies of all 10 sailors from the USS John S. McCain, after it collided with an oil tanker near Singapore on Aug 21, have been found within the vessel.

In an update yesterday, the US 7th Fleet said US Navy and US Marine Corps divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who had served on board the guided-missile destroyer.

"The incident is under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision," the statement added.

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said recovery efforts had ceased, as the missing sailors had been recovered.

The collision between the USS John S. McCain and the Liberian-flagged Alnic MC left 10 missing and five navy sailors injured. It damaged the US warship's left side, near the stern, punching a hole that stretched above and below the waterline.

SEARCH AND RESCUE

Following the collision, Singapore coordinated a search and rescue operation with the US, Australia, Indonesia and Malaysia covering 5,524 sq km, an area more than seven times the size of Singapore, MPA said.

It also involved more than 300 personnel from Singapore agencies, including MPA, the Singapore Armed Forces, Singapore Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The Singapore-led search and rescue operation was suspended at 9pm last Thursday after the US Navy announced its suspension of search and rescue efforts to focus on recovery on the USS John S. McCain.

Singapore continued to support the US Navy in its search on the vessel at Changi Naval Base until all missing crew were accounted for, MPA added.

Mr Andrew Tan, MPA chief executive, said that on behalf of all agencies involved in the search and rescue operation, the authority expressed its "deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased US Navy crew".

Calling the incident tragic, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post yesterday: "We hope and pray that this final closure will help their bereaved families through this difficult period. May their souls rest in peace."