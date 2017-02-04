Remembering World Cancer Day with overnight relay

The inaugural Singapore Cancer Society (SCS) Relay For Life will take place on Feb 18 and 19, in line with World Cancer Day, which occurs globally on Feb 4 every year.

The overnight relay, which is organised by the SCS, aims to draw 9,000 participants. It will stretch over 17 hours, according to The Straits Times.

SCS chief executive officer Albert Ching said: "We are rallying Singaporeans to stand in solidarity with the cancer community at the SCS Relay For Life by walking to celebrate (cancer survivors), remember (loved ones lost) and fight back (against cancer)."

The relay will be held at the Bukit Gombak Stadium with celebrities Benjamin Kheng, Desmond Tan, Romeo Tan and Nick Shen attending the event. Singer Nathan Hartono will be performing.

Attendees can pledge their support for World Cancer Day via photo boards on social media.