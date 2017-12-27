Repair works to burst pipe in Tampines Avenue 4 completed

Repair works to the burst pipe in Tampines Avenue 4 on Christmas morning were completed that evening at 7.30pm, national water agency PUB said in an update yesterday.

The affected lane in the two-lane road next to Junyuan Primary School towards Bedok Reservoir Road has been reopened. Investigations into the cause are still ongoing.

The burst pipe sent a fountain of water gushing up to a height of around three metres.

When The Straits Times was at the scene at about 6am on Monday, only one lane on the road was passable to traffic owing to the flooding.

In a statement later that afternoon, PUB said repair work was under way and was expected to be completed the same evening.

Its water sensor system had detected a leak on a pipe in Tampines Avenue 4 at about 5.30am and a field team was dispatched immediately.

The leak was traced to a 700mm-diameter pipe supplying water to the Tampines area.

PUB added that there was no disruption of water supply as there were alternative feeds built into the network serving the area.

The leaking pipe was isolated and the leak was stopped at about 8am. - NG HUIWEN