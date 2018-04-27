Repeat offender jailed for attack that left victim seriously hurt

A recalcitrant offender was sentenced to six months' jail yesterday for his part in a vicious attack involving a baseball bat and a broom that left the victim with serious injuries, including facial fractures.

Rosli Jaumaat, who is unemployed, was found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mr Kamari Ahmad, 52, by punching him in the face.

His accomplice, part-time cleaner Azaman Ramli, 50, will be dealt with separately.

Court documents did not say if he has been charged.

Rosli, who will turn 51 today, has been in and out of prison in the past 30 years for various drug and violence-related offences.

In one case, he was convicted of assault on a public servant.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Wen Shan told the court that at about noon on Nov 13 last year, Mr Kamari had met up with two friends at a void deck in French Road.

His friends asked him about the bruises on his face and his swollen lip.

Mr Kamari indicated it was Rosli, who was passing by the void deck with Azaman at the time.

ASSAULT

DPP Tan said Rosli then grabbed a broom and approached Mr Kamari, whom he punched in the face.

When Mr Kamari's two friends ran off, one of them left behind a baseball bat.

Azaman hit Mr Kamari's left shin with the bat.

Mr Kamari was taken to Raffles Hospital, where he was found to have suffered multiple fractures, including fractures of the face and the left shinbone shaft.

He was discharged on Nov 6. A medical report said the facial fractures were caused by Rosli's punches.

DPP Tan said Rosli's culpability was high as the attack had not been provoked.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Rosli could have been jailed for up to 10 years, and fined or caned. - CHERYL TEE