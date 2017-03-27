Republic Poly staff gets family from car before engine bursts into flames

A family of three managed to get clear of the car before the engine burst into flames

He was taking a break with his colleagues at about 3.30pm on Sunday (March 26) when he saw smoke coming out from the bonnet of a nearby car.

What horrified Mr Ramzie Ramzan, 38, an audio and visual technician with Republic Polytechnic (RP), was a couple with their young daughter, believed to be about six or seven years old, inside the car, which was on Woodlands Avenue 9.

"We ran towards the car, shouting for the family to get out in case the car caught fire or worse, exploded," he told The New Paper.

Thanks to Mr Ramzie and his colleagues' quick reactions, the family got out of the car just moments before the engine burst into flames.

By the time Mr Ramzie and his colleagues got to the car, the fire had grown to about the height of the car.

"We then rushed back to the RP control room to grab a few fire extinguishers because we needed to control the fire as it was a busy road.

"It was scary, definitely, but our main concern was ensuring nothing worse happened because it was a busy street with much traffic," he said.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman said they received a call for assistance at about 3.40pm.

A fire engine and a Red Rhino were dispatched to the scene where firefighters put out the fire using a hose reel and compressed air foam backpacks.

Mr Ramzie said the family seemed okay after the incident; the SCDF also said no one was hurt.

"The couple were okay, but the daughter seemed shocked. Her mother had to cradle her in her arms to calm her down, but thankfully they weren't injured or anything," he said.

He was also quick to play down his heroics.

"It was just a basic instinct. As a father of three, I was just concerned for others and just a spontaneous reaction to help," he said.