Reserve your new bank notes for CNY online

Customers of DBS Bank and United Overseas Bank (UOB) can make online reservations for new notes for Chinese New Year from Monday.

DBS/POSB is offering customers the option to reserve their new and good-as-new notes online and select their preferred collection dates at all full-service branches.

This online service will be available from Monday at go.dbs.com/sg-cnynotes.

UOB customers can reserve the notes - which come in two packages - using their personal Internet banking account, and collect them from selected outlets from Jan 16 onwards, the bank said.

Each package is $500: The Prosperity Package includes $200 worth of $2 notes and 30 $10 notes. The Abundance Package has all $10 notes.

The nine UOB branches for collection are at Jem mall in Jurong East, Ang Mo Kio, Woodlands, City Plaza, VivoCity, Bedok, Orchard, New Bridge Road and Jalan Sultan.

OVER THE COUNTER

Customers who prefer to exchange new notes at the bank branches can do so from Jan 11, UOB said.

DBS also announced that pop-up ATMs for new notes would be set up from Jan 11.

Customers will be able to withdraw the new and good-as-new notes from 41 POSB pop-up ATMs in 22 community clubs, up from 36 machines in 12 places last year.

All the pop-up ATMs will work around-the-clock, with the exception of those located at Chong Pang and Toa Payoh West, which will be available from 9am to 10pm daily.

POSB staff will be available to guide customers at various locations from Jan 11 to 27, 9am to 9pm.

Customers will be able to use their DBS/POSB ATM card to withdraw new notes in sums of $100 ($2 x 50), $300 ($10 x 30) and $500 ($50 x 10), up to their individual card limit.

As with previous years, customers can also send "eAng Baos" via a feature on the DBS PayLah! app on their mobile phones.