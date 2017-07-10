Residents to get monthly lessons in various skills

More than 700 residents will be getting lessons in a range of skills such as basic household repair work, financial literacy and information technology.

The monthly lessons are part of a scheme launched by the People's Association (PA) yesterday, after a trial that began in April.

The Project We Care (PWC) Enrich Lab @ RC will involve 24 of the PA's corporate and community partners, who will teach these skills to residents in six Residents' Committees (RCs) - Yio Chu Kang Zone 9, Rivervale Arc, Kebun Bahru View, Dakota, Marine Crescent Ville, and Taman Jurong Zone B.

The committee hopes to expand the initiative to 60 partners and 60 RCs islandwide, serving 10,000 "vulnerable" residents by next year.

These residents include low-income families, single mothers and people with disabilities.

At the launch event in Yio Chu Kang Zone 9 RC yesterday, there were several sharing sessions by partners from the PWC Network.

One of the partners, Tata Consultancy, taught 20 students from low-income families how to use photo-editing and Microsoft PowerPoint software.

Fifteen low-income residents and youth also picked up practical household repair skills from engineering firm Bintai Kindenko.

As part of the PWC Enrich Lab @ RC initiative, young people from Yio Chu Kang will form a community support group to help elderly residents in their community with household repairs.

Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State (Trade and Industry, and National Development), speaking at the event yesterday, said: "The PWC sessions not only equip our residents with practical skills, but also make them feel empowered and confident as they apply their newly acquired skills in their day-to-day activities."