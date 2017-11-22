Respite, support at NUH’s new Caregivers’ Sanctuary

The new Caregivers Sanctuary is located at the National University Hospital.

Caregivers have a new place to get support and therapeutic help for their concerns and troubles.

The Caregivers' Sanctuary, which opened yesterday at the NUH Medical Centre, will give respite to those caring for loved ones at the National University Hospital at Kent Ridge.

Other caregivers and the elderly can also visit the centre, started by the Caregiving Welfare Association (CWA) and National University Health System.

Services and activities include a support group, counselling services, social engagement activities, art and crafts therapeutic sessions and home personal care. It costs $10 to join the support group and $60 for an hour of counselling.

Ms Phang Jin Guat is someone who has benefited from joining the CWA support group at Ghim Moh, where CWA has a non-profit volunteering centre.

She was devastated when her mother died two years ago, followed soon after by her younger sister. Ms Phang, 65, was her mother's caregiver and is now caring for her nephew.

"I was really tired and depressed after what happened.