Restaurant executive jailed for molesting two teen boys

Over a period of six days, a restaurant executive molested two teenage boys and used criminal force on a younger boy, using a ruse to ask for their help.

Mohan Maheswaran, 27, an Indian national, pleaded guilty on Monday (Sept 11) to three charges: two for outraging the modesty of two 16-year-olds and a third for grabbing the arm of a 13-year-old.

He was sentenced to eight months' jail, backdated to June 30.

Investigations showed that the first victim, aged 16, was waiting to have his hair cut at a shop in Clementi Avenue 3 when Mohan asked for his help to carry some things down some stairs.

The boy agreed and accompanied Mohan, who tried to strike up a conversation with him.

At the staircase landing of the third floor, the boy asked where the things were. Mohan said: "There's nothing. I just want to play with you." When the boy asked what sort of play, Mohan reached out and molested him.

The boy pushed him away and ran down to the hair salon. Afterwards, he left to find Mohan standing outside, looking at him and smiling. The boy, who was with his siblings, reported the matter to his father.

In the second case, the 16-year-old victim was on his way to school on June 26 when he stopped to use a public toilet in Commonwealth Avenue West.

As he was about to leave, Mohan approached him and made an indecent proposition. The boy turned away from him and went to wash his hands, at which point Mohan molested him.

Later that night, the third victim, 13, was walking towards a block near Clementi Mall when Mohan approached him and again asked for help with carrying some things.

The boy went with him up a staircase. At the landing between the first and second floors, Mohan stopped and looked around. When the boy wanted to leave, Mohan noticed he was afraid. Mohan grabbed the boy's left arm and told him not to be scared.

The boy shoved his hand away. Mohan then offered to perform a sexual act on the boy, who pushed him again and fled. The boy subsequently reported the matter.

Mohan, who came to Singapore to work in March last year, could have been jailed for up to two years, fined, caned, or received any combined sentence for each charge of molestation.

For using criminal force, the maximum penalty is three months' jail and a $1,500 fine.