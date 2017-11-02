Restaurant server guilty of causing grievous hurt

A restaurant server who delivered a punch that led to a stuntman's death near Boat Quay in 2015 was convicted of causing grievous hurt to his victim yesterday.

District Judge Tan Jen Tse found Muhammad Khalis Ramlee guilty of committing the offence following a four-day trial in August. He was originally accused of murder - a capital charge - but it was later reduced to one of assault.

Delivering his verdict, Judge Tan said Khalis, now 25, punched Mr John Denley Nelson in the head on Dec 24, 2015.

It caused the 30-year-old American to fall, hitting his head on the road as he did. He died of head injuries in hospital on Jan 1, about a week later.

Before this attack, Khalis and 14 others - 12 men and two women - had been involved in brawls around Boat Quay. Nearly all have been dealt with in court. Like Khalis, who will be sentenced on Nov 17, most had links to secret societies. - THE STRAITS TIMES

