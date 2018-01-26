Results for Joint Admissions Exercise out on Feb 1

Graduating secondary school students will receive their posting results for the Joint Admissions Exercise (JAE) on Feb 1.

SMS messages will also be sent, and the results will be posted on www.moe.gov.sg/admissions/jae, said the Ministry of Education yesterday.

Those posted to a junior college or Millennia Institute (MI) must report to them the next day, Feb 2, at 8.30am.

Those posted to a polytechnic or an Institute of Technical Education course will receive more instructions in the mail.

Students wishing to appeal to transfer to another JC or to MI should approach the JC of their choice or MI directly, said MOE.

Polytechnic appeals can be done at jaeappeal.polytechnic.edu.sg, from Feb 1, 9am, to Feb 5, 4pm, with results available on the website from Feb 8, 2pm.