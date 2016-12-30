Retiree jailed for negligent driving

A man was trying to make a turn when his car hit a pedestrian, who then suffered serious head injuries and fractures.

Yesterday, retiree Ching Wing Too, 60, was jailed for a week and banned from driving for three years for causing grievous hurt to secretary Low Yim Leong, 50, on April 24, last year.

He admitted the negligent act of endangering the personal safety of others at the junction of BMW Performance Motors and Alexandra Road by failing to keep a proper lookout and give way to Ms Low while making a left turn.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kenneth Wang Ye said Ching was exiting the compound of BMW Performance Motors when he stopped at the stop line at the exit for about half a minute before he accelerated to make a left turn into Alexandra Road that morning.

While waiting to make the turn, three people had crossed in front of Ching's car safely, from left to right.

Ms Low was the fourth to make the same crossing when she got hit.

DPP Wang said at the time, Ching had looked to his right side to monitor traffic along Alexandra Road.

When he observed a break in the oncoming traffic, he accelerated to make the left turn quickly. Ms Low had crossed midway through the gap in the pedestrian pavement when she was hit.

She suffered serious injuries including skull fractures. She was admitted to Alexandra Hospital for traumatic brain injury and underwent multiple operations and procedures.

She was transferred to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for rehabilitation on June 15 that year.

A medical report said she suffered memory problems, permanent right temporalis muscle atrophy, severe degenerative changes in joints, and weak limbs.

She also suffered "marked cognitive deficits" in certain brain functions after the accident.

Ms Low, who continues with follow-up rehabilitation and treatment sessions, had to incur significant medical expenses, the court heard.