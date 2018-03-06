Retiree jailed for poking finger at 13-year-old girl’s private parts

Mak Yip Kee, 67, escaped caning after being convicted of molest due to his age.

A retiree was standing behind a teenage girl on an MRT train when he used his little finger to poke her private parts, a district court heard.

Yesterday, Mak Yip Kee, 67, was jailed for 13 months after he admitted to molesting the 13-year-old student on the MRT train travelling from Aljunied to Paya Lebar station at about 6.30pm on Jan 7, 2016.

A second similar charge for outraging the modesty of a 23-year-old business development executive was taken into consideration in sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Winston Man told the court last month that the 13-year-old, who was dressed in her school's physical education attire, boarded a train at Stevens MRT station and got off at Bugis MRT station, where she switched to the east-bound train in the direction of Pasir Ris MRT station.

LITTLE FINGER

In the train, she stood behind Mak, who was holding onto a safety bar with his right hand and had a mobile phone in his left hand. She noticed that his left little finger was pointed outwards.

Shortly after the train departed from the station, Mak poked the front of the girl's left thigh.

She looked down and saw his left pinky was very close to her left thigh. She initially thought that the contact was accidental due to the movement of the train and she moved to her left.

He then poked at her private parts over her shorts with his left pinky. The victim looked down again and saw his left pinky very close to her.

Shocked and scared, she did not confront him and instead moved away from him. As she did so, he kept looking at her and tried to see where she was going, said DPP Man.

As Mak was getting off the train at Paya Lebar station, he swung his right hand towards the 23-year-old business development executive, who was standing near the train doors.

The student noticed that the woman moved backwards, and realised that Mak had also touched her.

Eventually, she approached the woman and when she found out that Mak had also molested the woman, she recounted her experience and broke down.

They alighted at Bedok MRT station and sought help from MRT staff. The police were notified.

Mak, who was arrested four days later, had a similar conviction 20 years ago. He could have been jailed for up to two years and/or fined. He escaped caning due to his age.