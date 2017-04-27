Reversing tragedy shocks family

Mr Quek Chin Ling accidentally reversed his car into his wife and knocked over two stationary motorcycles.

The 64-year-old woman who died after her husband drove his car into her in Ang Mo Kio on Tuesday night was active and healthy.

Relatives described Madam Ng Siew Fong as a go-getter. They said the civil servant was the healthiest person in her family and would often exercise before going to work.

The fifth of six siblings, she was also a filial daughter who often took her 102-year-old mother out for walks.

Her cousin, Madam Joy Koh, 62, said that Madam Ng and her husband, Mr Quek Chin Ling, 67, were a loving couple who went everywhere together.

Madam Koh said: "We're very sad and shocked at what happened. The family is more concerned about her husband, he must be very upset."

The couple have two sons. One works in Singapore while the other studies in the US.

On Tuesday night, Madam Ng was injured when her husband accidentally drove his car into her at the carpark at Block 332 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1. The car also knocked into two stationary motorcycles parked there.

Madam Ng was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) unconscious, where she died later.

Madam Ng was senior deputy director at the Ministry of Manpower's foreign manpower management division.

Social and Family Development Minister Tan Chuan-Jin, who was previously Manpower Minister, posted a message on his Facebook page yesterday about Madam Ng, saying: "We just lost a well-loved and respected colleague... She has been a dedicated officer who actively looked out for the well-being of the workers working here. A most unfortunate and tragic accident and our thoughts are with her family during this time of bereavement. RIP Siew Fong."

Mr Ivan Chiu had just reached home from school when he heard a bang. He rushed out of his home and saw a woman lying in the carpark, with a pool of blood around her head.

The first-year nursing student from ITE College East and a nurse from TTSH, who happened to be passing by, administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and used an automated external defibrillator on the unconscious woman.

The 21-year-old told TNP: "I was worried about her husband who was in a state of shock. He kept on asking me 'what is the situation?' and 'is she responding?' But the moment I reached her side and checked her pulse, there was none.

"Even though I was initially at a loss, I knew something had to be done. All I could think about was whether or not the woman was going to survive."

Road safety expert Gerard Pereira, operations manager of Singapore Safety Driving Centre, described it as an unfortunate incident.

"Most of the time, I notice drivers reversing without checking. That's why accidents occur, because the driver is not aware of his surroundings. When you're not aware, things can happen." - ADDITIONAL REPORTING BY SIM YAN LING